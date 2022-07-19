Mets select Cameron Foster in 14th round of MLB Draft

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former McNeese pitcher Cameron Foster was selected in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the New York Mets.

In his final season with the pokes Foster finished 4-2 with 12 saves posting a 1.86 ERA which was 10th best in the nation and struck out 84 batters in 29 appearances. In addition, he is the second consecutive McNeese pitcher to be drafted by a major league team after former cowboy ace Will Dion was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the ninth round of the 2021 draft.

Foster racked up on post season awards in 2022 earning All-American honors, being named the Southland Conference relief pitcher of the year and made the 2022 all southland conference first team.

