Man killed, dog shot in Iberia Parish

Eddie LeRoy Jones and Courtney Jeanee Gary were arrested after a 40-year-old man was found dead...
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Iberia Parish, LA (KPLC) - Two people are in jail after a man was found dead in Iberia Parish Monday afternoon.

KATC is reporting that the man’s dog was also shot.

The 40-year-old man ‘s body was found Monday afternoon after police received reports of a man being chased by someone with a gun, according to Katherine Breaux, public affairs director for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told investigators that Eddie LeRoy Jones, 29, struck the man several times in the head. Jones was arrested on counts of second-degree murder and cruelty to animals.

His girlfriend, Courtney Jeanee Gary, 25, was arrested as principal to second-degree murder, Breaux said.

Eddie LeRoy Jones

  • Second-degree murder
  • Cruelty to animals
  • Possession of firearm by convicted felon
  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1
  • Possession of Schedule II narcotics
  • Illegal use of controlled substance in presence of a Juvenile
  • Second or subsequent offenses
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Courtney Jeanee Gary

  • Principal to second-degree murder
  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1
  • Schedule II possession
  • Illegal use of controlled substance in presence of a juvenile
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

