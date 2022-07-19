Man killed, dog shot in Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish, LA (KPLC) - Two people are in jail after a man was found dead in Iberia Parish Monday afternoon.

KATC is reporting that the man’s dog was also shot.

The 40-year-old man ‘s body was found Monday afternoon after police received reports of a man being chased by someone with a gun, according to Katherine Breaux, public affairs director for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told investigators that Eddie LeRoy Jones, 29, struck the man several times in the head. Jones was arrested on counts of second-degree murder and cruelty to animals.

His girlfriend, Courtney Jeanee Gary, 25, was arrested as principal to second-degree murder, Breaux said.

Eddie LeRoy Jones

Second-degree murder

Cruelty to animals

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1

Possession of Schedule II narcotics

Illegal use of controlled substance in presence of a Juvenile

Second or subsequent offenses

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Courtney Jeanee Gary

Principal to second-degree murder

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1

Schedule II possession

Illegal use of controlled substance in presence of a juvenile

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.