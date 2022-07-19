50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana Rural Water Association holds conference in Lake Charles

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Rural Water Association conference is in town at the Civic Center from July 18 to July 21.

It’s hard to imagine a world with out running water, and there’s thousands of people across our state who make sure we have it.

Now, more are looking to acquire or update their water and wastewater licenses this week in Lake Charles.

“It’s a required certification for a person to run and operate a water or wastewater system in Louisiana that you have a certification from the State of Louisiana. Based on the population of the area that the system serves, determines what classification they would need for that water, wastewater license,” LRWA deputy director Rusty Reeves said.

Over one thousand workers in the water industry are expected to attend this week. Reeves said about 500 people are taking part in the water and wastewater courses and the technical session for Friday’s exam, as it’s one of only 10 opportunities per year to take this exam for water and waste water license.

He said starting on Tuesday the students will learn about updated laws and regulations.

For example, the new accountability rule.

“The water systems across the state are going to start receiving a letter grade that they will inform their customers what the letter grade is,” Reeves said.

Reeves explained this week is also an opportunity for workers to visit over 150 exhibits and be able to network and learn how to better solve problems they may be facing with water in their own communities, like when a hurricane strikes.

“We find most of the time it’s the customers line that gets destroyed and the system eventually just bleeds out til it can’t keep up no more,” Reeves said.

He offered this advice to make getting back on track after a storm evacuation easier:

“What we’d like to encourage you to do is before you leave your home, shut off the water supply to your home.”

Tuesday, the exhibits will be open from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and throughout the day on Wednesday and Thursday. Also, on Wednesday an awards lunch will take place featuring Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

