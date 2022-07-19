LIVE at 3 p.m.: La. governor releasing plan to transfer juveniles from troubled Bridge City facility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to release a plan Tuesday (July 19) to quickly reduce the number of violent offenders housed at the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth.

The move comes after six juvenile inmates escaped from the facility over the weekend, with a 17-year-old allegedly shooting and carjacking a man in Uptown New Orleans before being re-captured. The victim was reportedly donating beads to a recycling center, and is hospitalized in critical condition.

“It was bound to happen ... and it did happen,” said Sen. Patrick Connick (R-Marrero).

Officials call for closure of Bridge City

The Bridge City facility has seen at least four escapes so far this year, and five involving at least 20 inmates since last November.

Some people who live in the area are reluctant to leave loved ones home alone.

“We know they’re young teenagers, but they’re dangerous. And her being a woman, I respect that and I don’t want nothing to happen to her,” resident Hardy Frazier said of his wife.

Jefferson Parish president Cynthia Lee Sheng joined other elected officials calling for the shutdown of the Bridge City Center for Youth.

Rafael Goyeneche, president of the Metropolitan Crime Commission, said Bridge City has a litany of problems, going back to its original design.

“This is a barracks setting -- with no cells -- and there’s dorm rooms,” Goyeneche said. “What you’re starting to see is more and more inmates are part of an escape plan. This most recent one, six inmates broke out at the facility. They overpowered a guard, locked the guard in the bathroom and made their escape.”

“They need someone just like they have at jail -- guards, someone that can control those guys back there,” said Larry Brock, a 50-year resident of Bridge City. “Not what they have now. The younger people today are getting more aggressive.”

