Lafayette man accused of failing to complete burial vaults

A Lafayette man is accused of failing to complete burial vaults for which he had been paid. Dominique Mouton, 29, was arrested Tuesday on eight counts of felony theft.(St. Martinville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
St. Martinville, LA (KPLC) - A Lafayette man is accused of failing to complete burial vaults for which he had been paid.

The St. Martinville Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating Mouton’s Burial Vault Services in the beginning of July, according to Capt. Ginny Higgins, public affairs commander.

Higgins said investigators found that Dominique Mouton, 29, accepted payments in 2021 and early 2022 to construct or modify existing vaults, however, the work was never started or completed.

Investigators found he was paid more than $20,000 for these services, she said.

Mouton was arrested Tuesday on eight counts of felony theft.

