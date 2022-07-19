50/50 Thursdays
Judge extends block of La.’s ‘trigger law’ until July 29

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - A Baton Rouge judge on Tuesday extended a temporary restraining order blocking the state from enforcing “trigger laws” outlawing abortion in almost all cases until July 29.

In a brief hearing Monday in the 19th Judicial District Court, Judge Don Johnson gave both sides an extra day to make additional filings. On Tuesday, the judge ruled to extend the TRO 10 more days.

Attorneys representing Hope Medical Group in Shreveport, where the majority of Louisiana’s surgical abortions take place, say the law is unconstitutionally vague when it comes to exceptions and protections for doctors.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says the law is clear and invited those who didn’t like the law to move out of state.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry reacts to judge's decision on state's abortion trigger law
“Ultimately we will win,” he said over the chants of pro-choice advocates outside of the courthouse.

The 2006 trigger law was designed to take effect immediately following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. It outlaws virtually all abortions, with no exceptions for rape or incest, only for saving the mother’s life. The law also penalizes doctors who perform abortions with up to 15 years in prison.

The Louisiana Supreme Court will have the final say on the law’s constitutionality.

