Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale wagers $2 million on Astros winning World Series

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jim McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, placed a $2 million wager on the Houston Astros winning the 2022 World Series at the Barstool Sportsbook located in the L’Auberge casino in Lake Charles.

“Mattress Mack” is in line to win $10.6 million, securing the wager at +533 odds.

This wager adds on to two wagers he already placed on the Astros securing their second title in franchise history.

In May, McIngvale wagered $3 million with Caesars Sportsbook at +1000 odds, securing a potential payout of $30 million. He also wagered $1 million at 12-to-1 odds with WynnBET, a potential payout of $13 million.

Gallery Furniture is currently offering a 200% cash back promotion on qualifying orders if the Astros win the World Series.

