50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale wagers $2 million on Astros winning World Series

“Mattress Mack” is in line to win $10.6 million, securing the wager at +533 odds.
“Mattress Mack” is in line to win $10.6 million, securing the wager at +533 odds.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jim McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, placed a $2 million wager on the Houston Astros winning the 2022 World Series at the Barstool Sportsbook located in the L’Auberge casino in Lake Charles.

“Mattress Mack” is in line to win $10.6 million, securing the wager at +533 odds.

This wager adds on to two wagers he already placed on the Astros securing their second title in franchise history.

In May, McIngvale wagered $3 million with Caesars Sportsbook at +1000 odds, securing a potential payout of $30 million. He also wagered $1 million at 12-to-1 odds with WynnBET, a potential payout of $13 million.

Gallery Furniture is currently offering a 200% cash back promotion on qualifying orders if the Astros win the World Series.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

Hurricane Laura in 2020
FEMA awards $12.8 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery
City official discusses upcoming changes to Oberlin Farmer's Market
Oberlin leaders working to expand farmer’s market, Main Street area
Low rain chances are in the forecast the next 3 days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry for much of the week, tropics are quiet
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft says a June 25 drug raid on a residence on Maple Street in...
Sheriff: Leesville drug raid result of ‘extensive, year long investigation’