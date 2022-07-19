Hertz: Work on Capital One Tower set to start in August

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Hertz Investment Group, owner of the Capital One Tower, released an update Tuesday, announcing that work on the vacant building is scheduled to begin next month.

The group released the following statement:

Hertz Investment Group is proud to announce that a significant amount of work is scheduled to commence at the Hertz Capital One Tower in the 2nd week of August.

The aluminum and glass work for the entire mezzanine area is currently being manufactured and will be delivered to the site in early August, at which point said construction on site will commence. In addition, the roof is set to be replaced during the same time frame. We are further hopeful that the material for the freight elevator will be on site in October and will be back online early next year which will allow access to the higher floors sometime in the month of February. We will continue to report ongoing work as it transpires.

The building has remained empty since Hurricane Laura in August 2020 as Hertz battles its insurance company for repair costs, attorneys for the company said previously. Hertz announced in June that its trial with the insurance company, previously scheduled for June 20, was rescheduled for Oct. 11, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.