FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry for much of the week, tropics are quiet

We'll see highs in the middle to upper 90's this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to a hot start to the week as temperatures climbed into the middle and upper 90′s for Monday afternoon and that’s what we are looking at for much of the week ahead. High pressure is slowly taking charge and that is going to cut down on our rain chances with most areas seeing dangerous heat index values. Thankfully the tropics are on the quiet side and that doesn’t look to change going over the next week or so.

We'll continue to see dangerous heat index values this afternoon (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning you’ll be greeted with a blast of heat and humidity as temperatures are sitting in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s with heat index values already making it feel more like the upper 80′s at times. A light breeze remains with us out of the south and it will be a little breezy throughout the afternoon as gust approach 15-20 mph at times, but that’ll make it feel a little more bearable. High pressure is building in from the west and will continue to move overhead over the next day or so. Much like yesterday the better chance of rain looks to remain east of here and that will set the stage for afternoon highs to climb back into the middle and upper 90′s. Winds will still be out of the southerly direction fueling plenty of low level moisture and that will help to aid in the heat index values with some being at 108 or greater. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Vernon, Beauregard and Allen Parishes beginning at Noon and lasting through 7 p.m. so make sure to take precautions to keep cool.

Feels like temperatures are well into the triple digits (KPLC)

This is just the beginning of a hot and dry stretch of weather as high pressure will be our best friend for the week ahead. Temperatures during the afternoon will climb into the middle to upper 90′s each day and we’ll continue to deal with dangerous heat index values. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be something that we have to watch closely this week and even for our pets it will be important to keep an eye on them as pavement and sidewalk temperatures will be extremely hot. Rain chances were around for much of last week, but this week will be the complete opposite as drier air will work its way in from the upper levels, which will be less conducive for daily storm chances. The best chance of rain as of now looks to arrive by Friday and into next weekend as high pressure moves just far enough to the east that a few isolated storms return to the forecast.

Low rain chances are in the forecast the next 3 days (KPLC)

Into next week the forecast doesn’t look to change much as high temperatures will be staying steady in the middle to upper 90′s with plenty of sunshine. A few more storms will be in the forecast for next week as we see a few upper level disturbance pushing just to the north. Thankfully the tropics are very quiet however as Saharan dust is remaining abundant across the Atlantic Basin with no development expected over the next 5 days.

High pressure continues to dominant our weather pattern (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

