FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday; chance of storms returns Thu & Fri

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our hot and dry pattern won’t be changing as we head into Wednesday as more intense heat returns to the area. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM for heat index values that could be in excess of 108 at times. Make sure to carry out your hot weather precautions and take plenty of breaks if you’ll be outside working in the heat.

The latest computer data now suggests we get our first shot at some afternoon showers and thunderstorms return Thursday and are even more aggressive now with scattered afternoon thunderstorms on Friday! This could provide some needed heat relief to the area as well as bring some much-needed rain.

The weekend should bring fairly normal weather where we see some sea breeze storms developing during the afternoon. Better rain chances return by the middle to latter part of next week. Meanwhile, the tropics stay quiet.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

