FEMA awards $12.8 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $58.8 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $12.8 million for recovery from hurricanes Laura and Delta.

The reimbursements include the following:

$2,219,942 to Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corp. for removal and replacement of damaged infrastructure in Vermilion Parish as a result of Hurricane Laura

$1,307,528 to the St. Nicholas Center for Children for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Laura

$5,769,062 to Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to their damaged facilities on the W.W. Lewis Middle School campus as a result of Hurricane Laura

$2,849,080 to The Lord’s Outreach Ministries for damages to their sanctuary building as a result of Hurricane Laura

$1,997,697 to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Delta

