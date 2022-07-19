50/50 Thursdays
CPSO announces SWLA human trafficking tip line(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the creation of the SWLA Human Trafficking Task Force tip line at 337-491-SWLA (7952).

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says, “We want to have an easy and anonymous way for victims or other members of the community to report possible human trafficking activity; that is why the tip line was created. The phone line is manned 24/7 by deputies in the CPSO Real Time Crime Center who have been specially trained on how to deal with calls relating to human trafficking. Once they have taken the information they will take appropriate steps to ensure the tip is investigated. It is often times hard for victims of human trafficking to come forward; we want to assure them we are here to help and they are the reason the SWLA Human Trafficking Task Force was created.

You can also submit an anonymous tip on the CloseWatch Calcasieu app by selecting “human trafficking” as the tip type. 

You can download the app from your app store on your phone. 

For more information on the app and how the app works, you can visit https://www.cpso.com/crime-prevention/closewatch-calcasieu-app/.

When submitting a tip by calling or using the CloseWatch app you’re asked to provide as much information as possible, such as the following:

  • Road names or address where the activity is occurring
  • Name(s) of the people involved
  • A description or license plate of any vehicles involved
  • Any other information you think may aid in the investigation

The SWLA Human Trafficking Task Force is comprised of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and local service agencies and non-profits working together to prevent sexual exploitation, and prosecute human trafficking cases in and around Calcasieu Parish.

The SWLA Human Trafficking Task Force is a joint project including the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, Lake Charles Police Department, Western District of LA U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, Calcasieu Parish Office of Juvenile Justice Services, Calcasieu Parish Combined Anti-Drug Task Force, Calcasieu Parish School Board, Child Advocacy Center, Department of Child and Family Services, Diocese of Lake Charles, Family and Youth Counseling Agency, Oasis, Rape Crisis, SANE, United Way of SWLA, and Water’s Edge Church.

