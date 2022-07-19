Cameron Fosters path to the MLB

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s day two of the MLB Draft and McNeese Cowboy Cameron Foster is eagerly awaiting to hear his name called.

“It would be unbelievable,” Foster said. “Your whole life you play this game, and you dream of this and I’m hoping everything works out. I don’t know how I’m going to react I know I’m going to be ready to work so that’s what I’m excited for.”

Foster accomplished a lot in his final season with the pokes. He was named the southland conference relief pitcher of the year, made all southland first first team, earned all-American honors and recorded the 10th lowest ERA in the nation.

“I feel like it just happened so fast. Towards the end there were these things just stacking up on each other and it’s just like you never really pay attention to it until it happens. Everything happened so fast,” said Foster.

While he’s not preparing for a spring training, Foster has been staying ready for when his number is called.

“It’s been different because usually I’m taking off but now I’m just trying to stay in shape so when I’m needed I can go and just kind of be prepared,” said Foster.

Foster believes having any McNeese player go to the pro’s is good exposure for the individual and the program.

Foster: “To have guys that are going to the next level and have shown it year by year I think that will be huge for the program and I want to be one of those guys that you can use as an example to other players and it’s cool. It’s really cool,” Foster added.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.