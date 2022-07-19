50/50 Thursdays
Beauregard man accused of raping a minor

Rusty Boudreaux
Rusty Boudreaux(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Beauregard man has been arrested after being accused of raping a minor, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Rusty Boudreaux was arrested on July 11, 2022.

Boudreaux was booked into the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail with no bond on the following charges:

  • Third-degree rape (2 counts)
  • Indecent behavior with juveniles (2 counts)
  • First-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13
  • Sexual battery (6 counts)

