Beauregard man accused of raping a minor

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Beauregard man has been arrested after being accused of raping a minor, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Rusty Boudreaux was arrested on July 11, 2022.

Boudreaux was booked into the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail with no bond on the following charges:

Third-degree rape (2 counts)

Indecent behavior with juveniles (2 counts)

First-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13

Sexual battery (6 counts)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.