7-in-Seven Countdown: Top Teams Heading into 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are just weeks away from KPLC’s coverage of Two-A-Days and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.

Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.

This week, we continue the countdown with the top-seven teams heading into the 2022 season.

7. Kinder Yellow Jackets (4-6 in 2021)

The first team up on the list made a playoff appearance in 2021, the Kinder Yellow Jackets, who return 16 starters from last year’s team. Both the offense and defense return eight starters headlined by senior quarterback Graham Fawcett who will have plenty of weapons around him.

Senior wide out Daveon Matthews will lead the receiving group which also features James Roberts and Noah Romero who will be making plays out of the slot. The Yellow Jackets run game will have a three man rotation that includes Logan Lebeouf, Jordan Pelican and Jaren Johnson. Johnson is also the leader on the defensive side of the ball at inside line backer.

The defense will rely on him to fly around and make plays, Kinder’s secondary will be replacing just one starter from last season at cornerback and the defensive line returns two starters. Kinder is a young, but experienced team in 2022, and head coach Bret Fuselier expects them to be competitive right out of the gate.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.