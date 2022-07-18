50/50 Thursdays
Westlake woman accused of negligent homicide after vehicle accident

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake woman has been arrested after being accused of negligent homicide following a December vehicle accident that killed two people, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to Davis Rd. in Westlake regarding a crash that involved a motorcycle and a four-wheeler around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2021.

Deputies say their investigation showed that both vehicles were both traveling north on Davis Rd. when the motorcycle struck the four-wheeler from behind. The driver of the motorcycle, along with the driver and two of the passengers of the four-wheeler were all ejected from their vehicles.

The driver of the motorcycle, Trey Augustine, 29, of Westlake, was pronounced dead at the scene. Additionally, one of the juvenile passengers of the four-wheeler was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

After an investigation of the incident, the driver of the four-wheeler, Heidi A. Corley, 30, of Westlake, was arrested on July 17, 2022.

Corley was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for two counts of negligent homicide and for a violation regarding off-road vehicles on the shoulder of public roads and highways. She was released later that evening on a $155,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

