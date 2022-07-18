SWLA Arrest Report - July 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 17, 2022.

Kenneth Wayne Burnworth, 65, Sulphur: Instate detainer; burglary.

Heather Annette Rogers, 33, Sulphur: Burglary.

Ricky Anthony Fontenot, 60, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse.

Luis Enrique Hernandez, 27, Baytown, TX: Aggravated assault.

Leonard Douglas Dronette, 59, DeQuincy: Carless operation; first offense DWI; vehicular negligent injuring.

Derrick James Bertrand Jr., 20, Iowa: Failure to stop or yield; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Kenneth Martin Anderson Sr., 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; disturbing the peace.

Amanda Nicole Babineaux, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Charles Wayne Dean, 39, Lake Charles: Stalking; property damage under $1,000; attempted arson; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Seth Allen Barrick, 24, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; aggravated second-degree battery.

Heidi Ann Corley, 30, Westlake: Using an off-road vehicle on a highway; negligent homicide.

Lauren Rae Stevens, 31, Starks: Parole detianer.

Maleia Diane Blanchette, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); burglary.

