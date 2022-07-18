River Bluff Park partially closed for repairs

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - River Bluff Park’s splash pad and playground area will be closed for repairs beginning today, Monday, July 18, 2022.

The repairs include patching the playground pad and splash pad.

The closure is expected to last until Friday, July 22.

Parish officials will construct a temporary fence around the impacted areas to prevent residents from accessing the closed sections.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.