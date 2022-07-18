50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

River Bluff Park partially closed for repairs

River Bluff splash pad (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
River Bluff splash pad (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - River Bluff Park’s splash pad and playground area will be closed for repairs beginning today, Monday, July 18, 2022.

The repairs include patching the playground pad and splash pad.

The closure is expected to last until Friday, July 22.

Parish officials will construct a temporary fence around the impacted areas to prevent residents from accessing the closed sections.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

Lake Charles man accused of armed robbery
Lake Charles man accused of armed robbery
You'll need the sunglasses as temperatures climb with plenty of sunshine
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat and humidity continue to build, little relief ahead
SWLA Arrest Report - July 17, 2022
Big Brothers Big Sister’s annual summer camp has returned to southwest Louisiana.
Big Brothers Big Sisters summer academy returns to SWLA