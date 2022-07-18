Rising Entergy bills hitting hard, customers urged to voice concerns

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - High Entergy bills are hitting customers hard. The Louisiana Public Service Commission has had an increase in complaint calls regarding Entergy bills going up hundreds of dollars recently. Those prices might not come down anytime soon.

Entergy customer Jennifer Kervein says her bills have increased by almost $400 from October 2021 to July 2022. She says her fuel charges alone are anywhere from $100 to $120 a month. She says she can’t afford to pay her Entergy bills anymore, let alone all of the other bills piling up.

“We all work, we all struggle, and them putting this kind of pressure on us with these bills is too much and then adding the fuel charges is just outrageous,” said Kervein.

Kervein is one of many customers upset over skyrocketing energy bills. Thousands of people have created a coalition on Facebook to voice their displeasure over their bills rising by hundreds of dollars unexpectantly. People are looking for answers.

Frances Baker at the Louisiana Public Service Commission says there are reasons Entergy bills are higher. New storm restoration fees have been added and fuel charges have gone up.

“The charge has gone up tremendously and that’s because of natural gas prices,” Baker said. “We got a supply shortage as well, and all of that is being passed on to the customers, unfortunately.”

Baker says they began receiving an influx of complaint calls from angry Entergy customers two weeks ago. Regardless, she doesn’t see the issue resolving anytime soon.

“At this point, I don’t see them going down unless the companies give in to the pressure, and they’re getting a lot of pressure,” Baker said.

On top of Kervein’s high balance, billing errors have hit her bank account too. She says when she tried to make a payment through the Entergy app back in May, it returned an error, so she tried multiple times until the payment finally went through, but then...

“I got on my app on my phone, my bank app, and it showed that I was $1,400 in the negative. They had accepted all three payments even though it said the first two weren’t accepted,” Kervein said.

When she called Entergy for help, they said there was nothing they could do.

“They took every single dime I had, took two payments of $442 out of my account,” Kervein said.

And then it happened all over again. After many phone calls, she says Entergy finally gave her back one of the extra payments, but they said they had to put the second extra payment towards the next month’s bill.

“It still took every penny we had because then I got all of the charges from my bank,” Kervein said.

Because of this, she is still playing catch-up on her bills.

Meanwhile, Baker says if something similar happens to you, take a photo of the error to show to Entergy. Baker says she gets calls often about billing issues and the public service commission tries to help in any way they can.

“There’s only so much we can do and I wish we could do more. I feel for these people,” Baker said.

Baker also says Entergy bills will stay high unless customers continue to voice concerns. It could take a lot of customers voicing a lot of concerns.

