LSU takes podium on first day of 2022 SEC Media Days

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA (WAFB) - New LSU head football coach Brian Kelly, along with three Tiger players, stepped up to the podium to field questions from sports journalists on the first day of the 2022 SEC Football Media Days on Monday, July 18.

Kelly was joined by junior defensive end BJ Ojulari, junior linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech.

LSU wide receiver Jack Bech was one of three players representing the Tigers at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

