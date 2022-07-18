50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU relief pitcher Paul Gervase to return for another season

LSU pitcher Paul Gervase (35)
LSU pitcher Paul Gervase (35)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of LSU’s top relief pitchers is returning for another season in purple and gold as Paul Gervase went on Twitter to announce his return to the Tigers. Gervase tweeted out “Tiger nation!! LETS RUN IT BACK!” on Monday, July 18.

In his first season in Baton Rouge, the 6-foot-10 pitcher was tied for second on the team in appearances with 29 and went 4-1 with a 1.85 ERA over 39.0 innings pitched with six saves. He allowed 22 hits while strikingout 52 batters and allowing 14 walks while holding opponents’ batting average to a team-low .157.

On Monday the Tigers saw Eric Reyzelman, one of their top pitchers last season drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU takes podium on first day of 2022 SEC Media Days
Brian Kelly grew up in Boston, MA.
Kelly already understands LSU football and food are important priorities in Louisiana
LSU opens the 2022 season against Florida State.
Coach Kelly already understands what's important in Louisiana, LSU football and food
LSU pitcher Eric Reyzelman (22)
2022 MLB Draft: Eric Reyzelman taken in 5th round by Yankees