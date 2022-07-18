50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU kicks off 2022 SEC Football Media Days

Jacques Doucet and Jordy Culotta teamed up in Atlanta to provide a preview of SEC Media Days. The event starts Monday, July 18, with the LSU Tigers.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you can’t wait for college football and find yourself bored to tears by the stagnant, south Louisiana heat, things will get better.

SEC Football Media Days will get underway in Atlanta on Monday, July 18, with the 9Sports team beginning coverage Sunday night.

SEC Football Media Days will get underway in Atlanta on Monday, July 18, with the 9Sports team leaving Sunday morning and beginning coverage Sunday night.

Monday, July 18:

LSU - Brian Kelly

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz

Tuesday, July 19:

Alabama - Nick Saban

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

Wednesday, July 20:

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Florida - Billy Napier

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Thursday, July 21:

Auburn - Bryan Harsin

Tennessee - Josh Heupel

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

SEC Media Days
SEC Media Days(WAFB)

I’ll be teaming with the great Jordy Culotta for live chats from Atlanta at 7 p.m. Baton Rouge time.

That, of course, will be combined with our daily coverage during newscasts Sunday through Thursday, in particular at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

One topic or question that new LSU head coach Brian Kelly is bound to get from one of the national folks is the quote “Fake accent” that they all seemed to get excited about when Kelly pronounced the word “Family” to a packed LSU basketball crowd at the PMAC.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
2022 MLB Draft: LSU infielder Jacob Berry selected No. 6 overall by Marlins
Decorated basketball coach Kim Mulkey shares highlights of career
Taylor Pleasants and Team USA win gold.
LSU softball player wins gold with Team USA
McNeese opens conference play on the road at Incarnate Word.
Updated McNeese State football schedule released