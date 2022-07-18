LSU kicks off 2022 SEC Football Media Days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you can’t wait for college football and find yourself bored to tears by the stagnant, south Louisiana heat, things will get better.

SEC Football Media Days will get underway in Atlanta on Monday, July 18, with the 9Sports team beginning coverage Sunday night.

Monday, July 18:

LSU - Brian Kelly

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz

Tuesday, July 19:

Alabama - Nick Saban

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

Wednesday, July 20:

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Florida - Billy Napier

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Thursday, July 21:

Auburn - Bryan Harsin

Tennessee - Josh Heupel

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

SEC Media Days (WAFB)

I’ll be teaming with the great Jordy Culotta for live chats from Atlanta at 7 p.m. Baton Rouge time.

That, of course, will be combined with our daily coverage during newscasts Sunday through Thursday, in particular at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

One topic or question that new LSU head coach Brian Kelly is bound to get from one of the national folks is the quote “Fake accent” that they all seemed to get excited about when Kelly pronounced the word “Family” to a packed LSU basketball crowd at the PMAC.

