Lawyer for Tezeno family asks anyone with information to come forward

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The attorney for the family of a man shot and killed by a homeowner in Lake Charles earlier this month is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Twenty-one-year-old McNeese State University student Joseph Tezeno was shot and killed by a homeowner on N. Lake Court on July 4 in what authorities said was a tragic misunderstanding.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the homeowner believed Tezeno was attempting to break into his house, but the investigation found that Tezeno, who was attending a party in the neighborhood, was intoxicated and approached the wrong house.

Attorney Todd Clemons says his office has been retained to ensure that Tezeno’s death is thoroughly, fairly, and impartially investigated.

Clemons asked anyone with information about Tezeno’s death to contact his office.

“Our unarmed client was brutally shot and killed by a homeowner in south Lake Charles on July 4, 2022,” Clemons’ office said in a statement. “Joseph Tezeno was a 21-year-old student at McNeese State University, and he did not have a criminal record. He was attending a college party in the area. He was a truly gentle soul. Unfortunately, he was intoxicated and inadvertently walked onto the wrong property. However, trespassing by a young black man should not result in a death sentence. All indications thus far are that this cold-blooded killing could have been averted. Joseph’s family and friends are still grieving and desperately seeking answers, which have been very difficult to obtain thus far.

“Joseph’s mother has retained us to ensure that this matter is thoroughly, fairly, and impartially investigated. We will ensure that the District Attorney’s Office objectively review this matter before a charging decision is made. Joseph’s family and friends can handle the truth. However, they are concerned that the powers that be will not seek the complete truth. We will ensure that the authorities do not rush to judgement. Joseph’s killer still has not been identified by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. If the investigation reveals that he is culpable or liable to any degree, it is our mission to see that he is held accountable for his actions. Both in the criminal as well as the civil courts of law. Anyone with any information regarding his tragic and unnecessary killing, please contact our office.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.