Lake Charles man accused of armed robbery

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of attacking an acquaintance and stealing their wallet, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a local hospital after receiving a complaint about a recent battery incident.

The victim was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital and is currently in critical condition.

During their investigation, detectives learned that the victim had been arguing with Seth A. Barrick, 24, when Barrick struck them in the head with an unidentified object and stole the victim’s wallet.

Later that same day, deputies located Barrick and arrested him.

Barrick was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for second-degree battery and armed robbery. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $110,000.

