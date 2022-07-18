50/50 Thursdays
La. abortion debate reaches Vernon Parish

The Vernon Parish Democratic Party is looking to address the feasibility of executing the abortion trigger law.
By Alena Noakes
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - While the fate of Louisiana’s abortion trigger law hangs in the balance amidst a whiplash of litigation, the abortion debate has carried over to the local level.

On June 18, the Vernon Parish Democratic Party sought to address the feasibility of executing the trigger law. Members of the party organized at the Veteran’s Plaza in Downtown Leesville, protesting the trigger law and calling on the Vernon Parish Police Jury (VPPJ) to take a stand at their monthly meeting.

Jon Hirsch, party chair, put forward a resolution following last week’s business meeting that seeks to have Vernon Parish affirm “its commitment to protecting the right of its residents to make reproductive health decisions.”

Among many things, it also urges the parish not to put forward any funds to report, investigate or prosecute any case related to abortions or abortion-related healthcare.

“How are we going to increase the calls for service by 10, 15, 20% without the extra people? How are we going to monitor all of the health providers, the doctors over at Byrd or the doctors who serve the confinement facilities here, so that we can make sure that they’re obeying the law?” asked Hirsch. “We don’t have the money to do that, and so those doctors and pharmacists are going to say, ‘Well I don’t know for sure whether or not I’m going to prison for 10 years, so I’m just going to stop helping people.’”

Hirsch said it is in the VPPJ’s rights under the state’s constitution to not enforce a law put forward by the legislature that does not provide the funding or an avenue for carrying out the law.

“They’re the ones who can say no,” said Hirsch. “Just like in New Orleans, under their home rule charter, they passed a resolution where they said ‘Nope. We’re not going to do this. We’re putting this at the bottom of the pile. Everything else is going to get investigated and enforced first. We’re gonna deal with the real problems, not the ones that are splashy and look good in national media.’”

The VPPJ did not take up the resolution at the meeting but did allow Hirsch to speak on the resolution proposal. VPPJ President James Tuck said they would take it into consideration with legal counsel.

