50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain holds off this week as the heat intensifies

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)
By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The pattern in place is not conducive for our more typical cooling afternoon thunderstorms. This will lead to hotter afternoons areawide as temperatures top out in the middle to upper 90s each afternoon with heat index values between 100 and 105.

The dominant weather feature on the map is an upper-level ridge over Texas which will slowly work eastward through the week. This is sending high temperatures up to around 110 in places like Dallas. Meanwhile, highs will approach 100 each afternoon across our northern parishes farthest from the coastline while the Lake Charles area will average out around 93 to 95 each afternoon.

The tropics remain quiet and that is not likely to change through the end of July.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - July 18, 2022
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - July 18, 2022
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot week ahead with very low rain chances
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday evening forecast with Ben