FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain holds off this week as the heat intensifies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The pattern in place is not conducive for our more typical cooling afternoon thunderstorms. This will lead to hotter afternoons areawide as temperatures top out in the middle to upper 90s each afternoon with heat index values between 100 and 105.

The dominant weather feature on the map is an upper-level ridge over Texas which will slowly work eastward through the week. This is sending high temperatures up to around 110 in places like Dallas. Meanwhile, highs will approach 100 each afternoon across our northern parishes farthest from the coastline while the Lake Charles area will average out around 93 to 95 each afternoon.

The tropics remain quiet and that is not likely to change through the end of July.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.