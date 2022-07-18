FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat and humidity continue to build, little relief ahead

You'll need the sunglasses as temperatures climb with plenty of sunshine (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weekend was a nice one as we saw a lot of sunshine and a few cooling showers and storms for a few locations, but this week looks to feature lower rain chances and plenty of heat. As you begin to plan for the week ahead we are going to need to find ways to stay cool as high pressure builds overhead and keeps rain chances on the lower side with plenty of hot afternoons. Thankfully the tropics are behaving as Saharan dust keeps things quiet across the Atlantic.

Rain chances remain on the low end today (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning you’ll be greeted with a blast of heat and humidity as temperatures are sitting in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s for most locations. There is a slight breeze at times though and that is making it feel a little better instead of it being completely stagnant but sunshine early on will set us off to the races as we warm quickly into the afternoon. High pressure is slowly building in from the west and will continue to move in throughout the week, but we may see just enough lift and moisture throughout the atmosphere that a few showers and storms are able to fire up. Much like yesterday the better chance of rain looks to remain east of here and that will set the stage for afternoon highs to climb back into the lower and middle 90′s. Winds will still be out of the southerly direction fueling plenty of low level moisture and that will help to aid in the heat index values. Our feels like temperatures will be back into the triple digits and if you are planning on being outdoors for a prolonged period of time you’ll want to have plenty of water and take frequent breaks inside the air condition.

We'll see heat indices back into the triple digits (KPLC)

Unfortunately, this is just the beginning of a hot and dry stretch of weather as high pressure will be our best friend for the week ahead. Temperatures each afternoon will continue to climb with middle to upper 90′s expected through the middle to end of the week. One thing we will have to watch for is the heat index values each afternoon as some areas may be dealing with heat advisories at times and that will mean frequent breaks are required to avoid heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Rain chances were around for much of last week, but this week will be the complete opposite as drier air will work its way in from the upper levels, which will be less conducive for daily storm chances. The best chance of rain as of now looks to arrive by Friday and into next weekend as high pressure moves just far enough to the east that a few isolated storms return to the forecast.

High pressure continues to keep rain chances on the lower side (KPLC)

Even into next week the forecast doesn’t look to change much as high temperatures will be staying steady in the middle to upper 90′s with plenty of sunshine. A few more storms will be in the forecast for next week as we see a few upper level disturbance pushing just to the north. Thankfully the tropics are very quiet however as Saharan dust is remaining abundant across the Atlantic Basin with no development expected over the next 5 days.

We're settling in a hot and dry pattern for the week ahead (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

