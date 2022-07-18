Defense tries to humanize murderer Kevin Daigle

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the third day of testimony in the penalty phase of Kevin Daigle’s capital murder trial.

Daigle shot trooper Steven Vincent in the head with a sawed off shotgun in 2015, even though Vincent was trying to help him.

Vincent’s death affected many lives and now the state is trying to see Daigle executed.

Today, the state rested its case in chief and the defense is putting on its side.

Daigle has been portrayed as a monster. One who killed Vincent and Daigle’s roommate Blake Brewer.

The defense is trying to show the human side of Daigle and save his life.

The last witness of the day was Daigle’s 13-year-old grandson, Andre Johnson, who told the jury he “loves his paw paw” and that he was there to “help get him out of the mess he’s in.”

He said Daigle would take him fishing but that he has also visited him in jail.

Also, a childhood friend of Daigle’s, Gregory Bowers, spoke about when they were young and the jury saw pictures of him as a child and young adult with his young wife Judy.

Bowers said when Daigle would drink he would turn into another person.

The defense is trying to humanize Daigle, who has been portrayed as a vicious murderer.

The defense put neuroscientist Jeffrey Lewine on the stand. He testified that Daigle’s brain is compromised for reasons ranging from car wrecks to drug use.

He said genetics, toxic stress, traumatic brain injury, depression and substance abuse all contributed to Daigle’s brain abnormalities.

Later, the state cross-examined Lewine, attempting to discredit him and challenge his credibility. The state is trying to depict Daigle as a functional alcoholic who does what he wants and knows what he’s doing.

Earlier, the jury heard emotional testimony from Vincent’s family members who spoke about the loss they have endured.

Vincent’s sister, son, wife ,son, and older brother, Keith, who is the police chief in Iowa, shared their anguish with jurors and told how his death has changed everything - from whether they go to church to how they get through the holidays.

The state is seeking the death penalty, which requires a unanimous vote of the jury. If one juror votes no, Daigle will get life in prison.

Court resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning when several experts are expected to testify.

