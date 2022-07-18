COVID-19 in SWLA: July 18, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
New reinfections are included in new case counts.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 60% of cases and 57% of deaths from June 30 to July 6.
Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.
Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 5,414 new cases.
· 1,199 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).
· 8 new deaths.
· 657 patients hospitalized (27 fewer than than previous update).
· 70% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 53 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 383 new cases.
· 90 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 40 patients hospitalized (6 greater than previous update).
· 40 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 274 new cases.
· 61 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 43 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 19 new cases.
· 3 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 56 new cases.
· 16 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 34 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 6 new cases.
· 3 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 34 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 28 new cases.
· 7 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 41 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 33 new cases.
· 4 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 35 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE
· 3 active cases among inmates.
· 3 active cases among staff members.
