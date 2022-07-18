COVID-19 in SWLA: July 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 60% of cases and 57% of deaths from June 30 to July 6.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 5,414 new cases.

· 1,199 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 8 new deaths.

· 657 patients hospitalized (27 fewer than than previous update).

· 70% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 383 new cases.

· 90 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 40 patients hospitalized (6 greater than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 274 new cases.

· 61 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 19 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 56 new cases.

· 16 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 28 new cases.

· 7 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 33 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 3 active cases among inmates.

· 3 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.