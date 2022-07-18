Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: July 18, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 60% of cases and 57% of deaths from June 30 to July 6.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 5,414 new cases.

· 1,199 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 8 new deaths.

· 657 patients hospitalized (27 fewer than than previous update).

· 70% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 383 new cases.

· 90 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 40 patients hospitalized (6 greater than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 274 new cases.

· 61 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 19 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 56 new cases.

· 16 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 28 new cases.

· 7 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 33 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 3 active cases among inmates.

· 3 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

Health

Weight loss surgery center opens at CHRISTUS Lake Area Hospital

Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT
|
By Haley Weger
Dr. Jerome Shrapps says this type of surgery can help with a variety of health problems.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: July 15, 2022

Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

State

Special task force on student behavior, mental health holds meets to discuss goals

Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Chris Rosato
A special task force to look into student behavior, mental health, and discipline held its first meeting at the Louisiana State Capitol on Thursday, July 14.

Latest News

News

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launches Saturday

Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Haley Weger
An easier number to remember, 988 is the call to make when seeking mental health help.

News

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 988 launches Saturday

Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: July 14, 2022

Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

National

4th COVID vaccine approved as 'worst' variant yet spreads

Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT
|
New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: July 13, 2022

Updated: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Health

Two additional monkeypox cases identified in Louisiana

Updated: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By WAFB Staff
Two new monkeypox cases have been identified in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.