Big Brothers Big Sisters summer academy returns to SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sister’s annual summer camp has returned to southwest Louisiana.

It’s the first year back since the pandemic and the hurricanes.

It’s a special bond like no other, that between the Big Brothers Big Sisters and their littles.

“My big brother, he’s the best big brother. The reason I came back, it’s not for a new big brother because I couldn’t replace him. He’s the best,” attendee James Moore said. “I could feel comfortable being myself.”

That’s part of the big brother big sister mission.

“Every child that walks through our doors here at Big Brothers Big Sisters, one of our goals is for every child to have the opportunity to obtain their full potential. We’re here to support that in any way shape or form,” enrollment supervisor Jillian Cormier said.

Cormier said this is the third year they’ve been able to host the summer camp since having to put it off.

“The last two years, we had to cut it due to COVID and the hurricanes, so this is our first official year being back and holding a bunch of fun activities,” she said.

After lake area kids went through the pandemic and multiple natural disasters, camp coordinator Ariel Mores-Hudson said a summer camp like this was needed.

“The kids missed out on significant education milestones. So giving them the opportunity to come in and have that extra education over the summer,” she said. “It’s definitely going to be prepared in August when they go back to school.”

Though the summer academy is over, Big Brothers Big Sisters still offers it’s mentor programs all year long.

