2022 MLB Draft: Eric Reyzelman taken in 5th round by Yankees

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - LSU relief pitcher Eric Reyzelman has been selected in the 5th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees on Monday, July 18. Reyzelman was the third Tiger taken off the board joining the No. 6 overall pick Jacob Berry and the No. 78 overall pick in Cade Doughty.

In his first year at LSU Reyzelman, was second on the Tigers’ pitching staff in appearances with 29, and he posted a 1-3 record and a 4.04 ERA in 42.1 innings with 18 walks, 66 strikeouts, three saves, and a .200 opponent batting average.

One of his best outings last season came against Vanderbilt where he fired 3.2 shutout innings allowing no hits while strikingout six batters.

His first career win at LSU came against Tulane in which he struck out six of the eight batters he faced, Reyzelman entered the game in the fourth inning and allowed no hits and one walk.

Reyzelman was named to the Cape Cod League All-Star Team last summer, recording a 2.66 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 23.2 innings, and limiting opponents to a .212 cumulative batting average.

