50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

2022 MLB Draft: Eric Reyzelman taken in 5th round by Yankees

LSU pitcher Eric Reyzelman (22)
LSU pitcher Eric Reyzelman (22)(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - LSU relief pitcher Eric Reyzelman has been selected in the 5th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees on Monday, July 18. Reyzelman was the third Tiger taken off the board joining the No. 6 overall pick Jacob Berry and the No. 78 overall pick in Cade Doughty.

In his first year at LSU Reyzelman, was second on the Tigers’ pitching staff in appearances with 29, and he posted a 1-3 record and a 4.04 ERA in 42.1 innings with 18 walks, 66 strikeouts, three saves, and a .200 opponent batting average.

One of his best outings last season came against Vanderbilt where he fired 3.2 shutout innings allowing no hits while strikingout six batters.

His first career win at LSU came against Tulane in which he struck out six of the eight batters he faced, Reyzelman entered the game in the fourth inning and allowed no hits and one walk.

Reyzelman was named to the Cape Cod League All-Star Team last summer, recording a 2.66 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 23.2 innings, and limiting opponents to a .212 cumulative batting average.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU takes podium on first day of 2022 SEC Media Days
7-in-Seven countdown: Top surprise teams in 2022 #1
7-in-Seven countdown: Top surprise teams in 2022 #1 #SWLApreps
LSU Tigers
LSU kicks off 2022 SEC Football Media Days
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
2022 MLB Draft: LSU infielder Jacob Berry selected No. 6 overall by Marlins