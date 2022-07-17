SWLA Arrest Report - July 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 16, 2022.
William Farris Sorina, 36, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
William Rios Rivera, 43, Sulphur: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; Possession of alocoholic beverages in vehicle; Operating vehicle with suspended license; Operating while intoxicated.
Roberta Harriet Fusilier, 44, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Constance Grace Manuel, 31, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Justin Brent Alexander, 30, Westlake: Simple escape; Resisting an officer.
Lynette Jean Robertson, 51, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Illegal possession of stolen items less than $1,000; Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia; Evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
Cecil Gene Walker, 54, DeQuincy: Proper equipment required on vehicles; Drug paraphernalia; Possession of marijuana; Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jameano Manwel Semien, 31, Lake Charles: Carless operation; Operating while intoxicated; Possession of marijuana.
Eric Lee Linden, 42, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; Instant detainer.
Michael Ray Joubert, 28, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Possession of a firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet; Negligent carrying of a concealed handgun; Disturbing the peace; Child desertion.
Erica Elise Keller, 31, Merryville: Theft less than $1,000; Illegal use of controlled substances in the presence of persons under the age of 17; Possession of a Schedule II drug; Possession of a Schedule III drug; Illegal carrying of weapons; Drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Gene Robertson, 52, Westlake: Obscenity.
Aaron Jones, 58, DeQuincy: Child endangerment.
