50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man

He’s believed to be traveling in a 2006 Dodge Ram bearing Louisiana license plate X918312
MISSING: David Ledoux, 61, of Provencal, stands about 5’9” tall, weighs about 190 pounds and...
MISSING: David Ledoux, 61, of Provencal, stands about 5’9” tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be traveling in a 2006 Dodge Ram bearing Louisiana license plate X918312.(Source: Louisiana State Police)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVENCAL, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for 61-year-old David Ledoux.

The Provencal man stands about 5′9″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be traveling in a 2006 Dodge Ram bearing Louisiana license plate X918312.

Ledoux’s wife discovered him missing the morning of Sunday, July 17. He last was seen at his residence on Robeline Provencal Road at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

He suffers from a severe medical condition that may impair his judgment, Master Trooper Casey Wallace said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Ledoux to call the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (318) 357-7858, 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

Waste Connections postponed routes of trash pickup due to drivers being sick, the Allen Parish...
Waste Connections postpones trash pickup
The Houma and DeQuincy OMV field offices will reopen Monday, July 18, 2022.
DeQuincy OMV field offices reopen Monday, July 18
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot week ahead with little to no rain in the forecast
The SNAP benefits system was reportedly having communication issues with it’s national carrier...
DCFS: EBT transaction issue resolved
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff deputies were working the scene.
Crime tape spotted near old Hackett’s Cajun Kitchen location