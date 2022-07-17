Second Harvest mobile market provides economic relief to families

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest food bank has been feeding families in Southwest Louisiana for almost 40 years.

“Well each time we are in a community there are obviously different reasons for us to be here. The main thing is we’re having access to fresh produce and opportunities for people to load up their pantry at an economical price in areas where grocery stores usually aren’t close by,” regional director of Second Harvest Paul Scelfo said.

The mobile market brought some relief to over 100 families who showed up to Saturday morning’s event at New Sunlight Baptist Church.

“It’s so important for us to offer fresh produce, and fresh fruits and vegetables and eggs and milk to the community out here. With the revitalization, with the multiple hurricanes, we know that this area is in need of having that choice to go shop for these fresh items and food to be able to cook, " impact operations manager Brittany Bowie said.

The market aimed to provide some ease to those that might be struggling to keep up with inflation.

“Absolutely, and what we do at Second Harvest is just try to create opportunities to meet root causes of food insecurities in the area, " Scelfo said.

The Second Harvest mobile markets are always held on the third Saturday of the month. The next one will be August 20.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.