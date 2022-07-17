50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot week ahead with little to no rain in the forecast

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures continue to climb more each day thanks to a ridge of high pressure strengthening overnight. This will also limit rain chances to less than a 20% chance for much of the week.

Highest temperatures in our northern parishes could reach 100 the next several afternoons. Lake Charles tops out in the middle 90s each day with heat index values between 101 and 106.

This pattern looks to hold in place at least through the upcoming weekend with slightly better rain chances by the following week.

The tropics stay quiet over the next several days which is great news!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

