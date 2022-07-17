50/50 Thursdays
DeQuincy OMV field offices reopen Monday, July 18

The Houma and DeQuincy OMV field offices will reopen Monday, July 18, 2022.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Houma and DeQuincy OMV field offices will reopen Monday, July 18, 2022.

Customers are encouraged to visit expresslane.org to schedule appointments, utilize online services and view a complete list of open offices, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said.

OMV field offices advised they cannot process reinstatement transactions at this time.

Reinstatement can only be processed in the following ways:

1. Phone: Call (225) 925-6146 (option 3)

2. Mail: OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896

3. Online: Complete and submit the “Contact Us” form at expresslane.org.

4. Public Tag Agent (PTA): PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

