50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

DCFS reports SNAP outage

The Louisiana Purchase card provides welfare assistance. (FOX 8/FILE)
The Louisiana Purchase card provides welfare assistance. (FOX 8/FILE)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) released a statement on Sunday, July 17, confirming the (SNAP) benefits system is down.

Here is what DCFS released:

DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions at Louisiana SNAP retailers to be denied. We regret any inconvenience this issue has caused our EBT card holders and we anticipate the issue to be resolved later today.

EBT recipients can call the LifeInCheck EBT Call Center (1-888-997-1117) or use the LifeInCheck EBT smart phone app for their balance or to report their card lost, stolen or damaged. Card holders should ask retailers if the merchant will support a manual voucher for SNAP purchases until electronic purchases are restored. Some retailers have this capability.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified

Latest News

Testimonies resumed this morning, July 17, in the punishment phase of Kevin Daigle’s first...
Day 2 of Daigle penalty phase trial discusses Daigle’s mental health history
The Second Harvest food bank has been feeding those in Southwest Louisiana for almost 40 years.
Second Harvest mobile market provides economic relief to families
Second Harvest Mobile Market
Second Harvest
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 16, 2022.
SWLA Arrest Report - July 16, 2022
Forecast Highs
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hazy and hot weekend with isolated storms in the afternoon