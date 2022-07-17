50/50 Thursdays
DCFS: EBT transaction issue resolved

The SNAP benefits system was reportedly having communication issues with it's national carrier...
The SNAP benefits system was reportedly having communication issues with it's national carrier on the morning of July 17.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The issue with EBT transactions being denied at Louisiana SNAP retailers has been resolved, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services said in a Facebook post.

The SNAP benefits system was reportedly having communication issues with it’s national carrier on the morning of July 17.

EBT recipients can call the LifeInCheck EBT Call Center (1-888-997-1117) or use the LifeInCheck EBT smart phone app for their balance or to report their card lost, stolen or damaged, DCFS said in an official statement. Card holders should ask retailers if the merchant will support a manual voucher for SNAP purchases until electronic purchases are restored. Some retailers have this capability.

