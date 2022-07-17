Day 2 of Daigle penalty phase trial discusses Daigle’s mental health history

50/50 Thursdays
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Testimonies resumed this morning in the punishment phase of Kevin Daigle’s first degree murder conviction.

The jury was shown an autopsy photo of Vincent’s face. They also saw gruesome photos of Daigle’s on-and off roommate, Blake Brewer, after he was shot and killed during an argument with Daigle.

Daigle then took Brewer’s truck. After getting the truck stuck in a ditch, that’s when Daigle shot and killed Vincent. It’s believed the same sawed-off shotgun was used in both killings.

Daigle had eight mental health diagnoses at the time of the shooting, but his judgment was intact, Dr. Patrick Hayes testified.

Daigle had a substance abuse problem and couldn’t control his anger when intoxicated, Jane Duhon testified.

7News will provide live updates as the trial continues throughout the day.

