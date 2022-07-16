Testimony begins in punishment phase of Daigle murder trial

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a full day of testimony in the penalty phase of Kevin Daigle’s trial.

In 2019, Daigle was convicted of first degree murder of state trooper Steven Vincent in 2015.

Jurors heard graphic testimony and saw graphic videos, even the actual moment when Daigle shot Vincent in the face with a sawed-off shotgun. It was caught on Vincent’s police dash cam.

Jurors also saw a photo of Vincent in the hospital, his head wrapped in gauze after having suffered a catastrophic injury.

Before the jury saw the shooting, they heard Vincent’s conversation with Daigle, which indicated he was trying to help Daigle. Vincent was going to call a tow truck and possibly drive Daigle home, since he didn’t seem to have anyone he could call and Daigle was drunk.

There was also testimony from three passers by who answered questions about their heroic efforts to hold Daigle at the scene and render aid to Vincent who was lying on the ground.

One tackled Daigle bringing him to the ground and two others sat on Daigle until help arrived.

The jury is hearing details of what happened so that they can eventually vote whether Daigle should be executed or be granted life in prison.

To execute, the vote must be unanimous. If only one juror votes no, Daigle gets life in prison.

When the defense has a turn to present their case, they are expected to have experts in neuroscience and psychiatry to discuss how Daigle’s brain influences his bad behavior. In opening statements, defense attorney Bruce Unangst said the death penalty should be reserved for those whose crimes were premeditated and committed with a clear head, as opposed to someone like Daigle who was “severely impaired” when the killing occurred.

Judge Clayton Davis recessed court until 9 a.m. Sunday. That’s because the jurors are from Baton Rouge and being isolated for the duration of the penalty phase.

