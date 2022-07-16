50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 15, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 15, 2022.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 15, 2022.

Kevin Dale Daigle, 60, Lake Charles: First degree murder; Second degree murder; Possession of firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Patricia Trabue Pierce, 37, Singer: Theft less than $1,000.

Jordan Scott Olmsted, 24, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons.

Brett Landon Busby, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of Schedule II drug with intent to distribute.

Chelynn Neche Pete, 20, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Marques Allandes Frazier, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Scott Leston Alexander, 54, Houston: Residential contractor fraud $5,000 or more but less than $25,000; Residential contractor fraud $1,500 or more.

Andrew Christopher White, 28, Baker: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; Theft less than $1,000.

Curtis Terrell Bynum, 27, Houston: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Gary Wayne Moody, 66, Vinton: First degree rape.

Ricky John Ashworth, 27, Merryville: Strangulation; Instate detainer.

Michael James Fruge, 22, Sulphur: Simple burglary; Theft from $25,000 or more; Drug paraphernailia.

Kevin Darrell Barnes, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Zachary Vicenc Jonbema, 30, Baton Rouge: Operating while intoxicated.

Autumn Renee Whitaker, 21, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery; Child endangerment.

Tony Rodell Donahue, 45, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery; Child endangerment.

