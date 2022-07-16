Residents concerned about ‘dangerous’ south Lake Charles intersection

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re taking a closer look at what many call a dangerous intersection south of Lake Charles.

Nearby resident Scot Galt calls it a weekly occurrence – vehicle accidents near the intersection of Gauthier and Big Lake roads.

“We have documented crashes over the last couple years, some of them very severe - we’re very fortunate that no one has been killed,” Galt said.

Just this week, authorities say a car pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler at this very intersection, causing an hours-long clean up after the tanker truck wrecked into a ditch, leaking corrosive chemicals.

“An 18-wheeler can’t stop on just the drop of a dime,” said Tisha Harmon, manager of a nearby convenience store.

Harmon said she witnessed Wednesday’s accident.

“I guess he swerved to miss her, and all we seen was the truck just go flying in the air and end up in the ditch,” she said.

Harmon said there are multiple wrecks in front of the store every week. She said they are caused from people running the stop signs and not paying attention to oncoming traffic.

“They don’t pay attention,” Harmon said.

“I think part of the confusion is that when you travel down Gauthier Road, every intersection is either a four-way stop or a stop light - that’s not the case at this intersection,” Galt said.

Galt said he and many other area residents have taken their concerns to the police jury, asking for anything that might remedy the confusion. There are even talks of a petition to make the intersection safer.

“Whether it’s speed strips on the road, flashing light, ideally a four-way stop would make it safer for everyone involved,” Galt said.

“I think they need to put a light right there because the stops signs are not helping. They are running the stop signs. If they put a caution light, people are going to ignore that light,” Harmon said.

