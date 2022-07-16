50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer pattern with fewer daily storms ahead in our forecast

By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Isolated storms ended early Friday evening, leaving Southwest Louisiana to enjoy a beautiful sunset and temperatures that haven’t been as hot as we’ve seen so far this season, although the heat index was near 100!

Enjoy your quiet evening and look for only a few isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday and Sunday, mainly for coastal parishes where the sea breeze front forms.  Less rain for inland locations over the days ahead as a ridge of high pressure takes prominence and limits daily storm chances to a mere 10-20% through next week.

Outside of the summer pattern ahead, the tropics remain quiet with no new development over at least the next 5 days anywhere in the Atlantic basin.

Happy weekend!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

