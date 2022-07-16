50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hazy and hot weekend with isolated storms in the afternoon

Forecast Highs
By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Saturday brought little to no rain across Southwest Louisiana, allowing the area to enjoy the summer heat and sunshine. The haze in the sky was thanks to some Saharan dust that has made its way across the Atlantic and up the Gulf Coast this weekend. This haze will continue on Sunday but lessen as we move in to early next week.

Fewer daily showers and thunderstorms will also be the trend thanks to high pressure building overhead. We could see a slight chance of afternoon storms back on Sunday and Monday, but then the rain chances look even lower for most of next week as the ridge strengthens. This ridge aloft will also send temperatures a bit hotter by mid to late next week. Highs will be back into the middle to upper 90s during the afternoon.

The tropical outlook remains very quiet over the next 5 days with no new development expected.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

