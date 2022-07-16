50/50 Thursdays
4 SWLA kids secure world champion titles, scholarships at Little Britches Rodeo

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Guthrie, Okla. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has bragging rights to several major rodeo titles this year, and the latest big wins were made by some of the smallest competitors.

Trey Carroll, Kathryn Ellender, Skinner Wilkinson and Cooper Goza all competed in the National Little Britches Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma, earlier this month against 1,400 kids from across the nation, and they brought four world titles back to Southwest Louisiana.

“I think it takes hard, hard work, and a lot of practice. It’s kind of hard, but it’s a lot of fun,” nine-year-old Cooper Goza said.

On top of winning the title of world champion, these kids are walking away with college scholarships.

“Some things it takes is, you gotta work hard, pray a lot, practice a lot, and it will all work out,” said 12-year-old Skinner Wilkinson.

Not only is rodeo something the kids enjoy, for so many it’s a family affair.

“I wanted to get into rodeo because my dad rodeoed and my brother rodeos,” 13-year-old Kathryn Ellender said.

And one champion is still on the road competing. Trey Carroll is on his way to the National High School Rodeo Finals in Wyoming.

The next rodeo at the West Cal Arena is scheduled for Aug. 6 and 7.

