Two suspects in W. LaGrange homicide returned to Lake Charles, third fighting extradition

Three Houston men, Miguel Angel Perez Cervantes, 33, Pedro Ramiro Reyes Valdez, 24, and Juan...
Three Houston men, Miguel Angel Perez Cervantes, 33, Pedro Ramiro Reyes Valdez, 24, and Juan Antonio Vasquez Flores, 53, are accused in a double homicide at an apartment complex in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street. Valdez and Cervantes were extradited to Lake Charles this week.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two suspects in a double homicide on W. LaGrange Street in April have been returned to Lake Charles, but a third is fighting extradition.

Juan Antonio Vasquez Flores, 53, of Houston, has refused to waive extradition, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Flores and two other Houston men - Miguel Angel Perez Cervantes, 33, and Pedro Ramiro Reyes Valdez, 24 - were arrested in Houston last week in connection with the April 2022 double killing at an apartment complex in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street.

Able Garcia Jr., 32, and Pedro Oswaldo Duarte Rangel, 36, were both found shot to death. Fondel said it was a drug-related shooting.

Fondel said Garcia and Rangel temporarily moved to Lake Charles from Houston about six months before their deaths. All the men knew each other from Houston, Fondel said.

Flores has another court hearing coming up in Houston, Fondel said.

Cervantes and Valdez were both returned to Lake Charles this week.

