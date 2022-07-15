SWLA Arrest Report - July 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 14, 2022.

Luis Hernandez-Martinez, 30, Houston, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; driver must be licensed; driving on the right side of the road.

Neal Curtis Brown, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; bicycle must have reflectors.

Miguel Angel Miraflores-Meza, 41, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; resisting an officer by flight; first offense DWI.

Jerry Marquis Maricle, 20, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; vagrancy.

Sean David Farr, 42, Lake Charles: Identity theft (3 charges).

Reginald Eugene Nelson, 38, Lake Charles: Thet under $25,000; property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of stolen things under $25,000; failure to register and notify as a sex offender; theft of a motor vehicle; resisting an officer; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands.

Chemanda Renea Nelson, 34, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.

Johnathan Wade Thierry, 49, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

James Jamell Julian, 37, Lake Charles: Federal detainer; domestic abuse; aggravated assault; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; revocation of parole.

Robert Edward Wright, 67, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Lequentin Terrell Williams, 26, Greenwood: Federal detainer.

Donovan C. Woods, 35, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Carlos Alejandro Varela-Avila, 24, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Dustin Wayne Vincent, 28, Starks: Contempt of court; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Blake Edward Madison, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; harassment; contempt of court; issuing worthless checks worth under $1,000; probation detainer.

Joshua Demorgan Lavan, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of stolen firearms.

Deshawn Tremaine Landry, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a stolen firearm; domestic abuse of a pregnant victim; strangulation; child endangerment.

