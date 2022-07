Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We spoke with Hal McMillin this morning who reminds residents that July is the month to renew your hunting and fishing licenses. Fishers should also be advised that as of this year you are now required to have a license for crabbing.

Hal also spoke about how the fish are biting over in Lacassine and Toledo Bend.

