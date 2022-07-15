Sports Person of the Week - Trinity Spooner

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It didn’t take much for Trinity Spooner to pick up Javelin. All she had to do was watch her brother.

“Whenever he picked it up, I was always after school with him anyways, so I started doing it too just for fun and then ended up being fairly good at it and it was kind of a bonding experience for me and my brother,” said Spooner.

Spooner took off with Javelin throwing in seventh grade and since then the Lady K has won two class 3A state titles and is coming off a first-place finish at the Nike Outdoor Nationals championship where she threw a personal best 161 feet and 11 inches and achieved all-American status.

“Then whenever they told me I broke 160 I just went thumbs up in the air and stared at them I couldn’t help myself I didn’t know what to do I was just like oh my God I did that,” Spooner said.

South Beauregard track and field coach Wade Vito says it’s just what he expects from Spooner.

“Incredibly strong she has great work ethic,” Vito said. “I mean above all else you can have the tools but if you don’t put in the work, it doesn’t matter and any time, she has an extra hour even during other sports she’s out there working out, she’s out there throwing her Javelin just always trying to get better.”

Spooner has gained the attention of PAC 12 powerhouse Stanford and says she wants to keep getting better from here while also trying to accomplish a big goal in her upcoming senior season.

“I want the state record. I want to see that this year I want to beat it,” said Spooner.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.