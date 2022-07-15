50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana State Police hold bicycle safety lesson
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police will be giving a bicycle safety talk at River Bluff Park in Moss Bluff from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

A variety of simple rules that can keep families safe on two wheels during the hot summer months will be covered.

Participants will learn to ride with ease with a basic course that will cover hand signals, sidewalk do’s and don’ts, and proper equipment that is designed to keep you safe.

The program, sponsored by the Moss Bluff Library, is free and open to all ages.

Families are encouraged to bring a towel or lawn chair to sit on. Registration is not required.

River Bluff Park is located at 543 Theriot Rd, Moss Bluff, LA 70611.

For more information, you can contact the Moss Bluff Library at (337) 721-7128.

